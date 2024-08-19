Universal Parks have provided a first look at some of the merchandise that will be featured at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights 2024.
Fan favorite character, Lil’ Boo will be featured in an all-new collection featuring a popcorn bucket, shoulder pal, backpack, headwear, and much more.
The all-new Halloween Horror Nights collection featuring bright, vibrant neon colors and skulls will debut featuring sickening house tees, a pierced, reversible bucket hat, bat-eared beanie, skull shot glass and much more.
The interactive Chucky popcorn bucket is back with an updated look featuring new phrases and a stitched-up look inspired by Bride of Chucky.
The return of Ghostbusters is here with two new collections featuring vintage artwork inspired by the classic film as well as chilling new designs based on Sony Pictures’ latest installment of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Universal Monsters, a fan-favorite staple of Halloween Horror Nights, are back with a twist as Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines drips onto tees, wine glasses, and more.
Guests also won’t want to miss out on spine-tingling products inspired by iconic films like Blumhouse’s M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Purge as featured in Enter the Blumhouse, Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place, Sony Pictures’ Insidious: The Further and more.
Starting August 26 at Universal Studios Hollywood, fans can shop the latest and greatest including exclusive products inspired by The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, a new Dia de Los Muertos-inspired collection, and more at Universal Studios Store, Animation Studio Store, Jurassic Outﬁtters and Production Central as well as the Universal Studios Store, Cartooniversal and Production Central at CityWalk.
Beginning August 28 at Universal Orlando, guests will enter a dystopian city where an ancient evil has been unleashed in this year’s all-new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. Fans visiting the highly-themed retail space will venture through a variety of haunted urban-themed locations, from an abandoned warehouse to a creepy subway station and beyond, while shopping for Halloween Horror Nights 33 merchandise and treats.
Select products are available now on shop.UniversalOrlando.com, with more coming soon.