Universal Parks have provided a first look at some of the merchandise that will be featured at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Fan favorite character, Lil’ Boo will be featured in an all-new collection featuring a popcorn bucket, shoulder pal, backpack, headwear, and much more.

The all-new Halloween Horror Nights collection featuring bright, vibrant neon colors and skulls will debut featuring sickening house tees, a pierced, reversible bucket hat, bat-eared beanie, skull shot glass and much more.

The interactive Chucky popcorn bucket is back with an updated look featuring new phrases and a stitched-up look inspired by Bride of Chucky.

The return of Ghostbusters is here with two new collections featuring vintage artwork inspired by the classic film as well as chilling new designs based on Sony Pictures’ latest installment of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Universal Monsters, a fan-favorite staple of Halloween Horror Nights, are back with a twist as Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines drips onto tees, wine glasses, and more.

Guests also won’t want to miss out on spine-tingling products inspired by iconic films like Blumhouse’s M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Purge as featured in Enter the Blumhouse, Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place, Sony Pictures’ Insidious: The Further and more.