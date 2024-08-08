Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Pass Member Appreciation Days will return in 2024, taking place from August 15 – September 30, 2024.

Pass Member Appreciation Days is a celebration of Universal’s Pass Members, where they are given extra perks and benefits – including exclusive menu items, merchandise, and extra savings.

Annual and Season Pass members are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time offers available just for them, redeemable by simply showing one’s pass to a team member at any participating location.

Pass members will receive the following perks and benefits throughout the event:

Exclusive Pass Member Collectible Squishy Tram Celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour and grab a complimentary, limited-edition Pass Member Collectible Squishy Tram in a commemorative box. Available to the first 3,500 Pass Members through the Front Gate turnstiles on the following dates: Wednesday, August 28; Thursday, August 29; Wednesday, September 4; Monday, September 9; and Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights Lights-On A Quiet Place Haunted House Walkthrough Guests will be able to get a lights-on walkthrough of A Quiet place, one of the haunted houses featured at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024. Available for select times on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 (2-3pm, 3-4pm, 4-5pm & 5-6pm) or Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (2-3pm, 3-4pm, 4-5pm & 5-6pm). No photography, videotaping, or recording is allowed during the lights-on walkthrough. Check Universal Studios Hollywood’s website for a chance to RSVP on August 21, 2024. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Restrictions apply. In-Park Food & Beverage Offers Buy One Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup and Get a 2nd One For 50% Off

Available for a limited time. Visit Hollywood & Dine or Jurassic Cafe and quench your thirst with a Blueberry Lemonade Spritz

Enjoy new menu items at the Jurassic Cafe and receive a one-time 20% discount on food and beverage items. In-Park Shopping & Games Perks Silver Annual Pass and Season Pass Member can save $5 on any Power-Up Band purchase at participating retail locations inside the theme park and on Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Purchase any The Wizarding World of Harry Potter robe and wand (some exclusions apply) for only $100 (typical pricing starts at $139 for Adult Robe and $49 for wand). Items available at the Universal Studios Store and Ollivanders inside the park.

Buy One Get One Carnival Game free

Get a second complimentary wand with the purchase of a regular-priced wand. Valid on select wands only. Universal CityWalk Deals A Secret Voodoo Doughnut will be available for Pass Members, who will also receive a 15% discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass.

A Special Milkshake will be available for Pass Members at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, who will also receive a 15% discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass.

Dine at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Vivo Italian Kitchen, or Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and receive a complimentary mocktail when you purchase 2 or more adult entrees at regular price.

Check out Universal Studios Hollywood’s Official Website for more offers and details, as well as all restrictions for the offers.