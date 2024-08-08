Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Pass Member Appreciation Days will return in 2024, taking place from August 15 – September 30, 2024.
Pass Member Appreciation Days is a celebration of Universal’s Pass Members, where they are given extra perks and benefits – including exclusive menu items, merchandise, and extra savings.
Annual and Season Pass members are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-time offers available just for them, redeemable by simply showing one’s pass to a team member at any participating location.
Pass members will receive the following perks and benefits throughout the event:
Exclusive Pass Member Collectible Squishy Tram
Halloween Horror Nights Lights-On A Quiet Place Haunted House Walkthrough
Check Universal Studios Hollywood’s website for a chance to RSVP on August 21, 2024. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Restrictions apply.
In-Park Food & Beverage Offers
- Buy One Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup and Get a 2nd One For 50% Off
- Available for a limited time. Visit Hollywood & Dine or Jurassic Cafe and quench your thirst with a Blueberry Lemonade Spritz
- Enjoy new menu items at the Jurassic Cafe and receive a one-time 20% discount on food and beverage items.
In-Park Shopping & Games Perks
- Silver Annual Pass and Season Pass Member can save $5 on any Power-Up Band purchase at participating retail locations inside the theme park and on Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
- Purchase any The Wizarding World of Harry Potter robe and wand (some exclusions apply) for only $100 (typical pricing starts at $139 for Adult Robe and $49 for wand). Items available at the Universal Studios Store and Ollivanders inside the park.
- Buy One Get One Carnival Game free
- Get a second complimentary wand with the purchase of a regular-priced wand. Valid on select wands only.
Universal CityWalk Deals
- A Secret Voodoo Doughnut will be available for Pass Members, who will also receive a 15% discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass.
- A Special Milkshake will be available for Pass Members at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, who will also receive a 15% discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass.
Dine at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Vivo Italian Kitchen, or Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and receive a complimentary mocktail when you purchase 2 or more adult entrees at regular price.
