Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from August 12, 2024, to August 18, 2024.

Universal Orlando

2024’s Passholder Appreciation Days, which includes discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders, begins and continues through

UOAP Passholder Night will be held on Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17. Check-in begins at 4:00 PM at Soundstage 18. There will not be a stand-by line for Passholders without a reservation.

The Universal Mega Movie Parade will start at 6 pm every day this week.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Hogwarts Always will be running through August 25, 2024. CineSational will start at 9pm nightly, while Hogwarts Always begins at dusk and will run continuously throughout the night before the park closes.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

2024’s Pass Member Appreciation Days, which includes discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders, begins and continues through

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.