Universal Studios Hollywood has announced more details for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024, revealing all the new houses, the Terror Tram, and zones the guests can experience at the event, taking place on select nights from Thursday, September 5 through Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Multi award-winning artist The Weeknd makes his terrifying return to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with an all-new experience, The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy haunted house and Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse invites guests to step into a slate of popular horror films from Blumhouse Productions.

The Weeknd is one of the 21st century’s most significant artists and the enigmatic superstar has continued to shatter records year after year. This year, he returns with The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, which provides fans an authentic, one-of-a-kind horror experience with surprises at every turn and music by The Weeknd scored by seminal producer, artist, and seven-time Grammy award winner Mike Dean.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s exclusive Terror Tram is back with a vengeance. On Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse, horror fans will set off on the Universal Studios backlot and encounter some of the most frightening characters from Blumhouse’s popular franchises, including M3GAN, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge and Happy Death Day.

Plus, guests who purchase or opt to upgrade their event tickets to the R.I.P. Tour will encounter themed photo ops along with exclusive access to the Jupiter’s Claim set from the hit film Nope.

Announced at Midsummer Scream 2024, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface will be featured as a haunted house – debuting an all-new storyline celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the original 1974 slasher film. Set in an abandoned slaughterhouse, visitors will encounter the many iterations of Leatherface from all nine films in the franchise, dodging his relentless chainsaw at every turn.

These exciting experiences join previously announced haunted houses:

A Quiet Place – Make a sound and you won’t last long. Monstrous creatures will hunt you down as the world of the first two films comes to terrifying life.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – An ancient artifact has released a chilling new entity, Garraka. He’ll stop you cold. Only the Ghostbusters can keep you from getting iced.

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines – Get caught in an epic battle as Saskia Van Helsing and the Bride of Frankenstein go up against Dracula’s daughter and her monstrous mavens. Featuring music by Slash.

Insidious: The Further – Enter The Further as demons try to ensnare you. The Red-Faced Demon will lure you into his lair. KeyFace will unlock your fears. And more.

Monstruous 2: The Nightmares of Latin America – Resist the infernal rider El Charro or he’ll take your soul. Don’t turn your back on the devil dog El Cadejo or you’ll be lost forever. And you’d better behave or the boogeyman El Cucuy will get you.

Dead Exposure: Death Valley – Enter a top-secret government facility where an experiment to create super soldiers has gone horribly wrong, turning people into radioactive zombies. And they escape just as you arrive!

Additionally, The Purge: Dangerous Waters returns to the WaterWorld venue, taking visitors on a fiery, rock-fueled adventure while they fight to survive the night.

Rounding out the slate, horror fans will encounter multiple scare zones throughout the park. When exiting the Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America haunted house, visitors will encounter Luchadores Monstruosos, an all-new scare zone. As they begin their terrifying night at Halloween Horror Nights, fans will first need to escape a troop of chainsaw killers in Chainsaw Punkz, then dodge a gothic-inspired royal court of the dead in Skull Lordz. The menacing Murder of Crowz will flock to a new dedicated space, including mama crow debuting at the nest.

Adding to the scares, guests also can experience select theme park attractions open during the event, including Jurassic World – The Ride and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Those purchasing select tickets will have same-day access to Super Nintendo World from 7pm to 10pm (subject to change).

A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are now available, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 PM Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again. Click here to purchase tickets and for Terms and Conditions.

