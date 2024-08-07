The Weeknd is returning to Halloween Horror Nights! Universal Studios Hollywood has announced The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy will be featured as a haunted house at this year’s event.

The Weeknd is one of the 21st century’s most significant artists and the enigmatic superstar has continued to shatter records year after year. In 2022, he joined forces with Halloween Horror Nights to create the popular haunted house, “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,” inspired by his highly successful “After Hours” album.

This year, he returns in a new haunted house spawned from After Hours, Dawn FM and a horrifying new tale, bringing his most iconic moments inspired by his music videos and live performances to life – providing fans an “authentic, one-of-a-kind horror experience” with surprises at every turn.

Of course, the house will feature music by The Weeknd, which is scored by seminal producer, artist, and seven-time Grammy award winner Mike Dean.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.