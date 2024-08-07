The BlumZone has officially been confirmed! Universal Orlando has formally announced Enter the Blumhouse will be featured as a scare zone at Halloween Horror Nights 33.

This is the final scare zone announcement for this year’s event, with the entire event’s line-up now revealed. Universal provided a brief summary of the zone’s synopsis:

“Run a terrifying gauntlet of Blumhouse characters. From The Grabber to M3GAN dancing into your nightmares, this is a new kind of horror.”

The key art also shows the Blissfield Butcher from Freaky and Babyface from Happy Death Day. The scare zone’s setup has been well underway for a couple of weeks now, with characters from The Purge hinted at as well.

https://x.com/insideuniversal/status/1820811628671009273

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

