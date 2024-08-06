Set up for Halloween Horror Nights 33 is heating up as we’re just a little over 3 weeks away from Opening Night. In this update, we take a look around Universal Studios Florida to see what’s been done for scare zone preparation.

Duality of Fear in Production Central

While themed props have yet to arrive in the streets, Universal has begun setting up the giant entrance truss which will soon feature the iconic neon Halloween Horror Nights sign to welcome guests into the event.

Torture Faire in New York

Over in New York, the throne stage has started getting thematic elements installed – including an Iron Maiden torture device!

Pop up! Food booths have arrived! The two booths are themed to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The first booth is themed after the frozen firehouse, and the second is Ivan’s Bodega, a nod to the first film’s director – Ivan Reitman. Also, 1984 is a nod to the original film’s release year.

Down the street, a random festival booth has been set up near the arcade.

Red string lights have been hung up along Sting Alley. Over the past few years, the Alley has been transformed into a themed environment that serves food & drink. With the red lights hanging overhead, could we assume it will be influenced by A Quiet Place? We’ll see!

Enter the Blumhouse in San Francisco

Though the scare zone has yet to be “officially” announced, a lot of work has gone into the area the past week, with a Blumhouse marquee welcoming guests into the zone.

Props have been added around the zone; including barrels, the Beaver mascot’s head from Freak, and a Purge wreath.

We also noticed a Lil Boo reference!

Swamp of the Undead in Central Park

The farthest along of all the zones, we finish our update with a look down Central Park – which is now filled with all sorts of branches, twigs, plants, and props.

The Swamp Shack is decorated with turtle shells, gator skulls, and now features a make-shift raft.

Here’s some more photos around the rest of the zone. It’s going to look great at night!

That’ll do it for the scare zone update. Just a note that the Demon Queens scare zone in Hollywood hasn’t seen any progress, but hopefully that changes soon! We will be posting a bit more regularly as we inch closer to opening night and more props are added.

