Universal Studios Hollywood has expanded its popular Universal Express ticket to now officially include express access to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the signature attraction of Super Nintendo World.

Guests who visit the land can enjoy one-time express access per day to ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. When purchasing the Universal Express ticket, guests can also elect to upgrade to a Universal Express Unlimited ticket, which offers unlimited express access per day to each ride, attraction, and seated show during their visit to the theme park. The Universal Express ticket takes guests to a separate line with a shorter wait time.

Opening in 2023 – Super Nintendo World features the groundbreaking Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, interactive activities throughout the Mushroom Kingdom, dining at Toadstool Cafe, and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store.

