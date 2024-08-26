Universal Orlando has released its Minion Monsters merchandise line as the Halloween Season approaches.

The merchandise features the Minions from Despicable Me dressed as Universal Monsters, such as Frankenstein’s Monster, The Bride, the Mummy, and more.

The t-shirt ($25) and sweater ($50) are only available in child sizes.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.