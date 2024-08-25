Universal Orlando has released even more Halloween Horror Nights 33 merchandise, featuring lines inspired by the headlining properties – A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters, and Insidious.

The Ghostbusters line offers a wide range of new merchandise including t-shirts, sweaters, pins, lanyards, and more.

The Ghostbusters and Slimer Loungfly are available for $85 each.

A Quiet Place features a few items, prominently featuring a Death Angel, the alien monsters from the film series.

Also available is a small selection of Insidious merchandise, featuring the infamous Lipstick-Face Demon and KeyFace.

This year’s Artist Signature Series features Major Sweets. A t-shirt ($30) and candy jar ($30) are currently available with more expected soon.

Other items release include a Blumhouse t-shirt, and drinkware for the “Where Horror Lives” line.

The items can be found in the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk, but it is expected that the merchandise will be expanded resort-wide soon, including the Tribute Store when it opens on August 28.

You can see all the items released in the gallery below. Halloween Horror Nights 33 kicks off at Universal Studios Florida on Friday, August 30.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.