Universal Studios Hollywood will be one of the select cities hosting the upcoming Play Nintendo Tour 2024 at CityWalk from August 22 to 25, 2024.

The Play Nintendo Tour is a pop-up experience that will be traveling across the country this summer to bring guests hands-on playtime with some of the hottest games for the Nintendo Switch system.

Guests can enjoy photo-ops from the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game or with Pikachu from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. Guests can also experience Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Princess Peach: Showtime! with free game demos.

Located in the 5 Towers Plaza, in front of the AMC Theatre and CityWalk Stage, the Play Nintendo Tour is open to everyone with no registration required.

Thursday, Aug. 22: 11am – 9pm

Friday, Aug. 23: 11am – 9pm

Saturday, Aug. 24: 11am – 9pm

Sunday, Aug. 25: 11am – 9pm

For more information, you can visit the official website.

