Universal Orlando has released their official Halloween Horror Nights 33 merchandise, including the official event t-shirt and UOAP-exclusive merchandise, at All Hallows’ Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure.

Available for $33 is this year’s official event t-shirt, featuring all 10 houses in a neon punk theme.

For Universal Orlando Passholders, they can pick up the UOAP-exclusive Mel’s Die-In merch, featuring a t-shirt, wall art, or pin.

A “Horror Lives Here” t-shirt and sweater is also available, featuring some iconic characters from this year’s line-up.

Studio Screamers are also returning, with this year’s line-up featuring Batilda, M3GAN, Eddie, Edgar Allen Crow, and David S. Pumpkins.

More items are expected to be added before the event’s start on August 30.

Of course, if you can’t make it to the park, you can always order select merchandise online.

