Universal Orlando has shared new details about Universal Helios Grand Hotel, their spectacular 500-room resort located at the much-anticipated Universal Epic Universe theme park opening in 2025.

Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team and co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, Universal Helios Grand Hotel is a majestic Mediterranean-inspired escape rising above the “lush gardens and scenic waters of Celestial Park” at Epic Universe, combining sleeping accommodations, entertaining amenities for the whole family to enjoy, dining options, a stunning rooftop bar and the hotel’s very own dedicated entrance to the new theme park.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel will bring the destination’s portfolio to a total of 11 hotels and 11,000 guest rooms and Universal is touting the new resort as “the crown jewel of Epic Universe and the pinnacle of Universal Orlando’s hotel experiences.”.

As soon as guests step into the resort, they will be transported to a fantastical world within the palace of Helios, the Greek god of the sun. The lobby’s magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows offer a breathtaking vista of Celestial Park – which Universal claims “boasts some of the best views of Epic Universe in the entire hotel.”

Universal Helios Grand Hotel offers:

Serene Guest Rooms and Spacious Suites – Bright, inviting and warm, the guest rooms and suites of Universal Helios Grand Hotel evoke the tranquility of a blissful garden – with many of the rooms offering fantastic views of Epic Universe. And unique to Universal Helios Grand Hotel are the imaginative How to Train Your Dragon Kids’ Suites, where little ones can take to the skies and rest amongst dragons in a colorful room inspired by the Viking village of Berk.

Dedicated Entrance to Universal Epic Universe – Located off the lobby is the hotel’s dedicated entrance into Epic Universe – an unparalleled amenity for guests of Universal Helios Grand Hotel that provides direct, convenient access to and from the theme park (valid theme park admission required).

Bar Helios – A sparkling and stylish rooftop lounge, Bar Helios at Universal Helios Grand Hotel offers a delectable menu of creative tapas and familiar favorites, thoughtfully handcrafted specialty cocktails, and unmatched 360-degree views of Epic Universe and beyond – making this the perfect spot for guests to kick back in the evening after a busy day in the parks.

Resort-style Pool – The oasis of the zero-entry pool is the ultimate spot for rest and relaxation – complete with underwater speakers, poolside cabanas available for rent, a hot tub, poolside movies, recreational activities and more.

Guests of Universal Helios Grand Hotel can also enjoy: a complimentary state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a variety of strength and cardio equipment; a game room for guests to blast, zap and race their way through a collection of arcade games with the purchase of a game card; a Universal Orlando Resort Store for guests to purchase everything from sundries and necessities to Universal Orlando merchandise; and so much more.



Guests looking to have a meal or grab a quick snack in between visits to the parks can choose from a variety of unique dining options, including:

Flora Taverna – a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner and lobby bar with a light and airy atmosphere – featuring an open-style kitchen with live cooking, Mediterranean comfort foods, pizza ovens, and al fresco seating overlooking the beautiful scenery of Celestial Park;

Aurora Market – a contemporary coffee shop and market offering freshly-roasted coffees, delightful grab-and-go food items and enticing snack and dessert options from morning to night;

Lotus Lagoon – a poolside bar and grill where guests can cool off with refreshing cocktails or non-alcoholic drinks and enjoy casual fare options like burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

Information on when booking availability and reservations will be provided soon.

Guests staying at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, or any of the other Universal Orlando hotels, receive Early Park Admission to enjoy select attractions at the theme parks – which will expand to include Universal Epic Universe with the park’s opening in 2025 – up to one hour before the park opens with valid theme park admission. Universal Orlando hotel guests can also take advantage of complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, resort-wide charging privileges, complimentary merchandise delivery, and more.

