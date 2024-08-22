The medallion has risen!

The Universal Studios Florida archway is now decorated for Halloween Horror Nights, which starts next Friday, August 30, 2024.

The archway features the headliners of this year – Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place, Insidious: The Further, and Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines.

