Universal Orlando has announced they have reimagined their hotel categories with 3 new groupings – designed to make it even easier for guests to choose the hotel that best fits their preferred style and budget.

The change comes with the additions of Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort & Universal Terra Luna Resort opening in 2025 alongside Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s new theme park.

Here are the new categories:

Signature Collection: offers full-service amenities, distinguished service, exceptional dining, and more.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Hard Rock Hotel

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Prime Value Hotels: offers a mix of services and amenities made for comfort.

Universal Aventura Hotel

Universal Stella Nova Resort

Universal Terra Luna Resort

Value Inns and Suites: fun, affordable options offering standard rooms and spacious suites with kitchenettes.

Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

It should be noted that Helios Grand Hotel Sapphire Falls Resort will not feature the Universal Express benefit like the other 3 Resorts, but will carry Early Park Admission – which will include Epic Universe when it opens.

