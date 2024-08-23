In Spring 2025, Universal Studios Hollywood will introduce guests to Universal Fan Fest Nights, an all-new interactive and immersive separately ticketed event that brings the most compelling worlds of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming, and Anime to life.

Featuring a slate of all-new, thrilling, and unique fan-favorite experiences, the inaugural Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood will debut these exciting properties with more to be announced soon.

Star Trek : This experience is inspired by the Star Trek universe, one of television’s most enduring franchises, which is known for its groundbreaking storytelling that addresses social, political and cultural issues as well as entertaining millions of fans. Star Trek’s optimistic view of the future and reflection on what it means to be human has inspired generations of dreamers and doers.

: This experience is inspired by the Star Trek universe, one of television’s most enduring franchises, which is known for its groundbreaking storytelling that addresses social, political and cultural issues as well as entertaining millions of fans. Star Trek’s optimistic view of the future and reflection on what it means to be human has inspired generations of dreamers and doers. Back to the Future : This exciting experience is inspired by the blockbuster 1985 Back to the Future The groundbreaking adventure sparked one of the most successful trilogies in film history, won an Academy award and launched a franchise that would go on to generate almost $1 billion globally.

: This exciting experience is inspired by the blockbuster 1985 Back to the Future The groundbreaking adventure sparked one of the most successful trilogies in film history, won an Academy award and launched a franchise that would go on to generate almost $1 billion globally. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2024 has been a banner year for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D). On the heels of the acclaimed film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the smash hit video game Baldur’s Gate 3, D&D is celebrating 50 years of the WORLD’S GREATEST ROLEPLAYING GAME. More than 64 million D&D fans love rolling dice, slaying monsters and envisioning themselves as the amazing heroes they all are inside.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will be a limited-time, after-hours experience, exclusive to Universal Studios Hollywood that will showcase a dynamic line-up of captivating, immersive in-world experiences along with engaging celebratory activations throughout the theme park, from live entertainment to cosplay, inviting guests to embrace their favorite characters and share their enthusiasm with like-minded fans.

“For decades, Universal Studios Hollywood has been a leader in creating and executing innovative special events that are consistent with our brand,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood. “From our esteemed Halloween Horror Nights event to this all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights experience, we are thrilled about how this breakthrough program will continue to elevate the guest experience in an all-new way.”

Additionally, fans can look forward to an enticing menu of themed foods and new merchandise, including collectibles, apparel, drinkware, accessories and more, to show off their fandom during Universal Fan Fest Nights and beyond.

Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests and fans to visit Universal Fan Fest Nights to sign up and be among the first to learn about Universal Fan Fest Nights as details become available.

More information about the event will be shared soon.

