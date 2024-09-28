Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be featured at the upcoming Fan Fest Nights, debuting in Spring 2025 – featuring experiences with the Magical Creatures from the Wizarding World.

Not much information was shared about what the experiences will entail, but Universal did tease that a Niffler encounter will be featured.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will be an all-new, limited-time, after-hours event bringing the worlds of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming, and Anime to life with immersive experiences, celebratory moments, themed food, and exclusive merchandise.

Star Trek, Back to the Future, and Dungeons & Dragons will also be featured at the event.

More information about the event will be shared soon.

