Universal Orlando has released a new Jurassic World Gyrosphere popcorn bucket.

The Gyrosphere also features a sleeping baby raptor and is available at Universal Orlando for $29.99, which includes one free popcorn fill. The popcorn bucket can be found throughout both parks.

