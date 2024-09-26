Due to the threat of Hurricane Helene, Universal Orlando has announced more operational changes for the resort.

Halloween Horror Nights will be canceled for Thursday, Sept 26.

The 2 theme parks will adhere to their original operating hours, with Universal Studios Florida closing at 5 pm and Islands of Adventure closing at 8 pm.

CityWalk will close early at 8 pm.

Volcano Bay has remained closed since yesterday’s announcement.

Universal’s hotels will continue to operate to prioritize the well-being of its guests.

Universal anticipates a full reopening of our resort including Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, Sept. 27.

If you have a Halloween Horror Nights single night dated ticket for Thursday, Sept. 26 it will be automatically honored for a single night use through Sunday, Sept. 29. All other HHN ticket questions can be directed to their Guest Contact Center team by calling 800-711-0080.

As much as we love theme parks – safety is always the priority. Whether or not Universal Orlando, or any theme park, remains open should be the last thing to worry about.

If you are already in Orlando and cannot leave before the hurricane’s effects are felt, make sure to get all the supplies you feel are necessary for your travel party. The hotel will be your “home” to ride out the storm. Each resort is equipped to handle hurricanes, and the staff is trained to handle any emergency situation.

For more information on the latest updated track on tropical systems, make sure to visit http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.