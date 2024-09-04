The haunt season has returned! Halloween Horror Nights is back for its 33rd year, promising a line-up of 10 houses, 5 scare zones, and the returning Nightmare Fuel act with an entirely new show.

This year, Universal is playing of the duality of horror and introducing SINIST3R and SURR3AL- each representing their own unique brand of fear. SINIST3R represents the sadistic, material horror like torture or murder; while SURR3AL represents the twisted world of the unexplainable supernatural world of horror.

So, what were our first impressions of this year’s event? The first weekend tends to have that “new car smell” when it comes to rankings, and hyperbole finds its way into the discussion. Another thing to keep in mind is that unless outright stated, none of these issues fall on the actors and are not a reflection of their performances. They are the heartbeat of the event and give it their all night in and night out.

It’s very possible, and very likely, this could change; but after opening weekend, here’s where we stand: (Some Spoilers. Video links to each house and zone are included in the title.)

HAUNTED HOUSES

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (★★★★½)



The house is just straight up fun, and dare we say, may be better than 2019’s version. A bulk of the experience captures the Frozen Empire film really well, but it’s the surprise features of other ghouls and spirits from the franchise that really sends it over the top. While Frozen Empire isn’t overtly scary, there are still moments that can catch you off-guard. Plus, we can’t get enough of those mini Stay Pufts that are littered throughout the entirety of the house.

Insidious: The Further (★★★★½)



Relentless. Scary. The house won’t be remembered for anything other than the all-out assault of the actors as guests make their way through the Further. In a year filled with effects-heavy houses, sometimes all it takes a simple approach to scaring – and Insidious does that very well, recapturing an old school Horror Nights feel.

Goblin’s Feast (★★★★¼)



Taking place in one of the two new tents built this year, Universal has already set the bar of what they can accomplish in the space. By far, the most impressive scenically designed house this year that makes you feel like you’re traveling through a fantastical village – including the eye-catching watermill and towering goblin statue. Tonally, the house switches back and forth between foreboding and silly pretty well, including some pretty gory visuals.

Slaughter Sinema 2 (★★★★)



The sequel doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor, but it comes very close. Standouts include Mardi Gras Murders and Killer Kringles. Fans of Jaws wanting to become a haunted house should get their fill with Blood & Chum. The house falls a bit short as some of the ideas didn’t hit the same way as the original, and maybe needed an extra scene to stick the premise – most notably Demon Bounty Hunters and Zyborg.

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America (★★★★)



Orlando had a big task in following up what many considered the best of last year’s Hollywood event, and they mostly do! Monstruous features some dark and gruesome imagery, including El Sibon’s spine rip and Tlahuelpuchi feasting on the blood of young victims. The towering Lechuza animatronic returns as well. However, what made Hollywood’s great was the tight, claustrophobic turns as you made your way through the house – which has been replaced with sprawling, detailed sets. Not too shabby of a trade-off, but it loses some of that punch that Hollywood had.

A Quiet Place (★★★¾)



The biggest question mark ends up being the biggest surprise this year – as Universal interpreted a property that relies completely on silence into an enjoyable haunted house. Without question, the puppetry used is incredible, as the Death Angels are attacking from everywhere. The “gimmick” of trying to keep the house completely silent works for the most part, including some soundproof wall and the actors use of ASL, but everyone has to be in on the gimmick – and screaming guests take the wind out of the sail just a little.

Major Sweets Candy Factory (★★★½)



Another house that balances silly and gory pretty well, Major Sweets returns in a prequel to the popular scare zone. Kudos to Universal for changing up the layout in this location to better use, though it does feel shorter than other houses. We just wish there was a bit more to expand on the candy factory aspect as many consider Sweets a sinister version of Wonka, so a scene featuring some of that whimsy from Wonka’s factory tour turned dark may have helped the repetitive “brick warehouse” look.

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines (★★★)



After having banger after banger, this year’s Monsters house is fine. Scenic-wise, it’s gorgeous – with some impressive sets; and the costumes are great as well. Despite those strong positives, the story feels a little bit too similar to Legends Collide from Horror Nights 31 which featured many of the same monsters; and our runs felt devoid of scares, unfortunately.

Triplets of Terror (★★★)



Another solid entry but it’s a very short house. Horror fans will love that the house is full of some nasty visuals and visceral villains, including one of the most disturbing Happy Birthday parties ever; but by the time it starts to ramp up and get good – it’s over. The high-concept idea of having the triplets recreating their 1st murder people every 10 years may also get lost for some people, too.

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits (★★)

The only house that didn’t do it for us this year. We went in expecting more of twisted Night at the Museum vibe but they went in a different direction – which is fine! The idea is there, but we weren’t scared and mostly encountered security guards than antagonists – which is why it falls flat.

SCAREZONES

Swamp of the Undead (★★★★)

Universal went all out to make Central Park look like a Louisiana bayou, with humidity to match! Another example that simple ideas executed well can make for spectacular experiences, especially with a cast that, despite being zombies, are offering something unique to tell them apart.

Torture Faire (★★★★)

They found the perfect balance of straight/campy to the Faire which offers some fun interactions with the “Faire’s Patrons”; whether that be the King & Queen, the town jester, or SINIST3R themself. During our visit, we were “scolded” by the Plague Doctor for not bowing down to the Royal Court. It’s those interactions that really make zones memorable.

Demon Queens (★★★)

The zone features a spectacular cast in some creative costuming. There’s a lot of blues and purples lighting which sets the SURR3AL mode down Hollywood but there’s not much in set decor – so it’s up to the cast to make it work, and they are doing it in spades, as the actors get unsettling close to you as possible without touching.

Enter the Blumhouse (★★½)

Point black, this is the photo op zone – which is needed at the event these days. Fans have been clamoring for something as social media grows. So understanding that, it serves its purpose fine – we just wish that it didn’t eat into precious scare zone space.

Duality of Fear (n/a)

I don’t know if I can give a rating to Duality of Fear as I don’t know if it’s accurate to call it a zone. It’s great the neon sign is back, and our iconic characters do their best to introduce themselves. However, it’s disappointing that it feels so empty in the area where the event should be properly set up, especially considering the high-concept idea.

SHOWS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus (★★★★)

Another great entry into the Fuel saga. This year, we visit the Circus with enjoyable music, magic, and more – all tied together by a pretty interesting tale. And of course, who can hate on sexy dancing. Nightmare Fuel is cementing their place in the pantheons of Horror Nights.

Food has now become a staple of Halloween Horror Nights, and while we’ll have a separate review on this year’s treats – we would be remiss if we didn’t mention that awesome mini Stay Puft S’more – which after one weekend, it’s clear that it’ll be the most in-demand item this season. The Slimer Dog – Korean cheese dog with Fritos, coated with Cheetos powder, ghost pepper spice, sage derby cheese and mozzarella – was actually really good! The spice isn’t overpowering at all and has a great crunchy taste.

One thing that stood out this year in comparison to other recent events is how this year’s theme was a bit more of a hodge-podge instead of one cohesive one. This year’s icons are SINIST3R and SURR3EAL, but the design and look of the event is a neon punk aesthetic – and there’s only one scene in one haunted house that features that; so it’s a bit of a strange direction to take.

Despite that, the event is still fun as always and features an overall great line-up – mixing up the fun aspects of horror with the good old fashioned scary. The great thing about Halloween Horror Nights is that it is always evolving, even during the event itself. These are just initial thoughts from Opening Weekend, but history shows that there will be changes as the casts hit their stride, which could impact our final thoughts once the event ends.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through

Until then, we’ll see you all in the fog!

