Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from September 9, 2024, to September 15, 2024.

Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights 33 continues this week! The event features 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and one live show – as well as an insane offering of spooky-themed food & drink.

2024’s Passholder Appreciation Days, which includes discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders, continues through

The Universal Mega Movie Parade will begin to shift its start time due to the start of Halloween Horror Nights. The parade will start at 2 pm during non-event days.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Fast & Furious – Supercharged will be closed from August 19 through November 3, 2024, for maintenance and to accommodate the Halloween Horror Nights haunted house – Major Sweets Candy Factory.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 continues this week! The event features 8 haunted houses, 4 scare zones, live shows, and the Terror Tram, as well as an insane offering of spooky-themed food and drink.

2024’s Pass Member Appreciation Days, which includes discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders, begins and continues through

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.