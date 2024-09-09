The Hello Kitty Store has officially closed.

Located between Production Central and Hollywood, the Hello Kitty Store was part of a blended store that included Betty Boop & UNIVRS merchandise.

The closure was confirmed by Universal Orlando. All entrances to the store now feature the sign, “Please pardon our dust as we create an exciting new experience.”, with windows blacked out.

Opening in 2016, the Hello Kitty Store replaced Lucy: A Tribute. The store had been transitioning away from the Hello Kitty/Sanrio theme for the last few years, shrinking the Hello Kitty footprint to one small area.

