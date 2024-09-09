Universal Orlando has debuted 2 new Mini-Stay Pufts shoulder pal accessories at the HHN Tribute Store for Halloween Horror Nights 33.

The Shoulder Pal is a small plush doll that can sit on your shoulder using a magnet. The item is priced at $22 and comes in two varieties: a Happy Puft and an Angry Puft.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

