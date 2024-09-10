Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will debut a variety of all-new immersive experiences and exclusive merchandise inspired by Wicked, Universal Pictures’ highly-anticipated film releasing in theaters Nov 22, in October.

Starting in late October, Universal Orlando will welcome guests to Wicked: The Experience – housed in the former location of the Hello Kitty/UNIVRS store – where they will have the unique opportunity to step into the fantastical Land of Oz. This exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience will “whisk guests along the yellow brick road” and into a variety of iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City. Fanciful costumes and props created by the designers from the film will also be on display.

Also beginning in late October, Universal Studios Hollywood will transform its popular Feature Presentation store within the theme park, and UNIVRS store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood into memorable Wicked experiences. Feature Presentation will showcase props from the film, an exciting photo op will debut within the theme park and, later in tandem with the film opening, costumes will be displayed within the Universal Cinema, an AMC Theatre, at Universal CityWalk.

Wicked-themed dining will also debut at both theme park locations, as well as Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at both Universal CityWalk locations.

New retail, exclusive products, and a variety of merchandise will be featured at the Universal parks – including apparel, home goods, accessories, toys, and more, along with exclusive products that will be available at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and at both Universal Citywalk locations.

The Shiz University collection is inspired by the iconic school where Glinda and Elphaba first cross paths featuring “back-to-school” items featuring a Spirit Jersey, duffle bag, tumbler, hat, journal, and more.

The legendary Studio MinaLima developed exclusive, Wicked-inspired graphics and prints for a cross-category collection including an intricate all-over-print on apparel, accessories, home goods, and confections, as well as stationery.

The Wicked logo will don many items from hats and totes to notebooks and mugs, fashion dolls from Mattel, Funko Pops! of fan-favorite characters, LEGO sets featuring the Land of Oz, Loungefly bags as well as cosplay and prop replicas from The Noble Collection.

Even more Wicked celebrations are coming to Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan later this year and early next.

Wicked flies into theaters on Nov. 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two lands Nov. 26, 2025.

