Universal Orlando will expand the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk to include two new dedicated areas featuring The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World, with an opening set for 2025.

The expansion is currently under construction, taking over the former Cinnabon and Quiet Flight locations.

The expanded retail location will offer merchandise inspired by all three lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando – including the new Ministry of Magic, opening in 2025 at Universal Epic Universe.

Guests will also be able to enjoy their favorite Butterbeer treats – including the Cold, Frozen, Hot, and Vegan beverage varieties – and other specialty items from The Wizarding World at a new dedicated counter inside the store.

Super Nintendo World will have an all-new dedicated entrance inspired by the colorful landscapes and beloved characters from the Nintendo video games. Inside the store, guests will shop an assortment of merchandise featuring favorite characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and more.

Additional details about this expansion to the Universal Studios Store, including its opening date in 2025, will be shared soon.

