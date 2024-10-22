Tickets & Vacations Packages are now on sale for Universal’s new theme park, Epic Universe – opening May 22, 2025!

The first phase of ticket products and packages include one-day access to Universal Epic Universe. In addition, reservations for Universal Helios Grand Hotel are now live.

Guests can choose one of the following multi-day tickets. Each price listed is the starting price per day before tax and based on in-demand pricing.

3-Day/3-Park

Adult $117.33

Child $114

3-Day/3-Park with Express

Adult $137.34

Child $134

3-Day/4-Park with Express

Adult $150.67

Child $147.34

4-Day/3-Park

Adult $105.25

Child $102.75



4-Day/4-Park

Adult $92.75

Child $90.25



4-Day/3-Park with Express

Adult $121.50

Child $119



4-Day/4-Park with Express

Adult $109

Child $106.50



5-Day/3-Park

Adult $78.40

Child $76.40

5-Day/4-Park

Adult $90.40

Child $88.40

5-Day/3-Park with Express

Adult $104.40

Child $102.40

5-Day/4-Park with Express

Adult $92.40

Child $90.40



As of the writing of this article, Opening Day options are still available, with a 5-day/4-Park plus Express option priced at $638.99 before tax.

To explore ticket options, visit the official Epic Universe website. We also recommend using our travel agent partners at MEI-Travel to help plan your Epic Universe trip!

Additional ticket products for Epic Universe – including single-day tickets for the general public, additional multi-day ticket options, Florida resident tickets, Universal Express passes and more – will be available at a later date before the park opens. Starting October 24, Passholders can purchase a 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket add-on before 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Tickets are available to the general public.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.