Tickets & Vacations Packages are now on sale for Universal’s new theme park, Epic Universe – opening May 22, 2025!
The first phase of ticket products and packages include one-day access to Universal Epic Universe. In addition, reservations for Universal Helios Grand Hotel are now live.
Guests can choose one of the following multi-day tickets. Each price listed is the starting price per day before tax and based on in-demand pricing.
3-Day/3-Park
Adult $117.33
Child $114
3-Day/3-Park with Express
Adult $137.34
Child $134
3-Day/4-Park with Express
Adult $150.67
Child $147.34
4-Day/3-Park
Adult $105.25
Child $102.75
4-Day/4-Park
Adult $92.75
Child $90.25
4-Day/3-Park with Express
Adult $121.50
Child $119
4-Day/4-Park with Express
Adult $109
Child $106.50
5-Day/3-Park
Adult $78.40
Child $76.40
5-Day/4-Park
Adult $90.40
Child $88.40
5-Day/3-Park with Express
Adult $104.40
Child $102.40
5-Day/4-Park with Express
Adult $92.40
Child $90.40
As of the writing of this article, Opening Day options are still available, with a 5-day/4-Park plus Express option priced at $638.99 before tax.
To explore ticket options, visit the official Epic Universe website. We also recommend using our travel agent partners at MEI-Travel to help plan your Epic Universe trip!
Additional ticket products for Epic Universe – including single-day tickets for the general public, additional multi-day ticket options, Florida resident tickets, Universal Express passes and more – will be available at a later date before the park opens. Starting October 24, Passholders can purchase a 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket add-on before 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Tickets are available to the general public.
