Universal Orlando Annual Passholders can now purchase single-day tickets for Epic Universe.

Tickets are available through December 30, 2025, starting at $122 before tax. Ticket prices for the park’s first 2 weeks of opening in May range from $156 to $164.

Currently, there is over an hour’s wait in the website’s virtual queue, and Universal states that Opening Day Tickets are currently unavailable.

From Universal’s website:

Due to high demand, we are experiencing longer than anticipated wait times to purchase the 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket add-on for Passholders. Once your order is complete, please allow an extended period to receive your order confirmation. Your ticket(s) will be added to your Annual Pass and appear in My Account on UniversalOrlando.com and the Universal Orlando Mobile App.

1-Day Universal Epic Universe Ticket add-on for Passholders on Grand Opening Day (May 22, 2025) are currently unavailable.

Passholders may also purchase tickets over the phone or in-park.

Per Universal Orlando’s website, here are additional details about the 1-day Passholder tickets.:

Limit of 6 tickets per transaction (if you have more than 6 Passholders linked to your Account, you will need more than 1 transaction) Ticket prices and availability vary by day. Restrictions apply An allotment of tickets for all dates, including the week of Grand Opening, have been reserved for Passholders* 1-day, dated admission is non-transferrable



*A current and valid Annual or Seasonal Pass is required at time of purchase. 1-day Universal Epic Universe ticket is an entitlement that must be linked to a current and valid Annual or Seasonal Pass at the time of purchase. Linked Annual Pass and photo ID is required for entry at the park. Limit one (1) 1-day Universal Epic Universe ticket per day per Pass. Ticket prices and availability vary by day. Daily pricing is visible within the Web Store price calendar to see exact ticket price for your preferred day of visitation. Additional restrictions apply.

As a reminder, these tickets are ONLY available for Universal Orlando Annual Passholders. Currently, the only alternative ticket option for Epic Universe is to buy a Multi-Day/Multi-Park Ticket, which provides a single-day admission to the new theme park.

Additional ticket products for Epic Universe – including single-day tickets for the general public, additional multi-day ticket options, Florida resident tickets, Universal Express passes and more – will be available at a later date before the park opens.

