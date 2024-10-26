Universal Orlando has officially delayed the opening for Universal Terra Luna Resort to March 25, 2025.

The hotel was originally slated to open on February 25.

Universal Terra Luna and its sister hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, are adjacent to Epic Universe – Universal’s new theme park set to open on May 22, 2025.

Universal Stella Nova Resort is still scheduled to open January 21, 2025

The hotels place guests in the center of marvelous galaxies and diverse planetary elements for “an experience unlike anywhere else in the universe”.

Guests with Terra Luna reservations before March 25 are being contacted to adjust their stay.

