Due to the threat of Hurricane Milton, Universal Orlando has announced park closures and other operational changes for the next couple of days.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk will be open until 2 p.m. and will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 10. (*Note: Hours of operation are subject to change based on forecast alterations and some attraction and experience availability may be limited on Wednesday as we prepare for an early closure)

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Our hotels remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests.

As much as we love theme parks – safety is always the priority. Whether or not Universal Orlando, or any theme park, remains open should be the last thing to worry about.

Orlando locals, please take the next 24 hours to make final preparations. Visitors, familiarize yourselves with Universal’s Policies.

If you are visiting and cannot leave before the hurricane’s effects are felt, make sure to get all the supplies you feel are necessary for your travel party. The hotel will be your “home” to ride out the storm. Each resort is equipped to handle hurricanes, and the staff is trained to handle any emergency situation.

Be Safe!

For more information on the latest updated track on tropical systems, make sure to visit http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.