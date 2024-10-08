Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood will be returning; starting Friday, November 29, 2024, and running daily through Monday, January 6, 2025 – expanding their festivities to include Super Nintendo World along with traditional favorites Grinchmas and Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

For the first time, Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World will welcome guests to celebrate the holidays in the Mushroom Kingdom alongside Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad. A tree adorned with a Super Star topper, festive wreath and two snowmen—one donning a red Mario hat and scarf and the other a green Luigi hat and scarf—will greet guests for a memorable photo op.

Once inside the Mushroom Kingdom, the spirit of the holidays will shine bright with themed décor. Guests will be able to enjoy an array of holiday merchandise at select retail locations and seasonal treats at Toadstool Cafe.

Universal Plaza will once again be home to the Who-holiday festivities with its “Grinchmas” Who-bilation. Who-cheer and Who-fun will come to life in the whimsically vibrant town of Who-ville, complete with colorful décor, lively entertainment, and festive activities.

The sensational Who-inspired doo-wop singing quartet makes a grand return, bringing their legendary sounds and Who-liday cheer. With their infectious rhythms and lively performances, this fabulous quartet will sway Whos and guests alike as they croon to toe-tapping renditions of beloved Who-liday classics.

A towering 65-foot-tall Grinchmas tree will stand at the heart of Who-ville, adorned with hundreds of vibrant ornaments and thousands of shimmering LED lights. This signature, topsy-turvy marvel will create a captivating focal point for the festivities as nightly tree-lighting ceremonies accompanied by a burst of cascading snow mark the evening.

Grinchmas activities will include photo opportunities with the Grinch and his faithful dog Max, story time with Cindy-Lou Who, who shares the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with guests young and old, and a visit to the Who-ville post office to mail a joyous postcard sharing three good deeds.

A themed craft area will provide guests the chance to add holiday cheer to a paper ornament which they can hang on a nearby Grinchmas tree or take home as a holiday souvenir for their own Christmas tree. A selection of themed Who-tacular sweet treats and Grinchmas gear will also be available for purchase.

Hogsmeade village rings in “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” with jubilant décor of twinkling lights, magical garlands and cheerful wreaths. The Frog Choir’s traditional holiday a cappella performances will resonate with joy, as visiting witches and wizards wander through the village shops in search of enchanting gifts and exclusive keepsake items. A stroll through Hogsmeade wouldn’t be complete without a cup of Butterbeer™ that guests can enjoy in a choice of hot, cold or frozen or the chance to indulge in seasonal holiday fare at Three Broomsticks.™

Each evening, the “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” light projection show will illuminate Hogwarts Castle, bringing to life the magic of the Holiday season.

The holiday celebrations extend to Universal CityWalk Hollywood with festive décor and a towering 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, adorned with over 200,000 sparkling LED lights. In addition, 5 Towers will feature live bands, DJ performances, and street performers on select nights, ensuring that the holiday spirit shines brightly throughout the season.

