Universal Orlando has announced that their new Wicked: The Experience will officially open on Saturday, November 16.

We were invited this morning to preview Wicked: The Experience before it soft opened to the public.

The all-new immersive experience invites guests to enter the breathtaking world of Wicked before the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film hits theaters on November 22.

Located inside Universal Studios Florida, guests can “follow the yellow brick road” into the experience. It features rooms dedicated to iconic locations from Wicked, such as Shiz University and the Emerald City. Guests will find costume and prop replicas created by the film’s designers, along with photo opportunities – including Glinda’s Bubble Pink dress and wand, and Elphaba’s “Defying Gravity” dress alongside a broom photo op.

There will also be a wide variety of new merchandise available, including apparel, home goods, accessories, toys, LEGO sets, and more – all inspired by the new film.

Additionally, guests may even encounter Elphaba and Glinda themselves. Unfortunately, there are no set times to meet the Wicked duo, so it’s entirely based on chance.

The store is anticipated to remain open until Wicked Part Two, which is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.

