Universal Studios Hollywood celebrated its 19th annual “Day of Giving” philanthropic event, with hundreds of employee volunteers participating.

Universal Studios Hollywood served as the home base for Operation School Bell, hosting approximately 300 homeless children for a day of theme park fun.

The children received an assortment of new clothing and school supplies, from shoes to uniforms and backpacks to books before heading off into the theme park for an afternoon of fun.

The “Day of Giving” event is an annual Universal Studios Hollywood tradition designed to inspire and connect employees with diverse community organizations, many of which are beneficiaries of the company’s in-house philanthropic organization, Discover A Star Foundation whose mission is to empower individuals and families to lead more productive and fulfilling lives. The day-long event also supports other non-profit organizations across Los Angeles, including MEND Foodbank, TreePeople, and Together We Rise.

Photos Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood