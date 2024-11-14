Super Nintendo World is joining in on the holiday festivities, as Christmas merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Located in the Lower Lot, just outside the entrance to the land, the merchandise includes sweaters, dolls, ornaments, and much more!

For the first time, Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World will welcome guests to celebrate the holidays in the Mushroom Kingdom alongside Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad. A tree adorned with a Super Star topper, festive wreath and two snowmen—one donning a red Mario hat and scarf and the other a green Luigi hat and scarf—will greet guests for a memorable photo op.

