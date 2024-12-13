Universal Orlando provides an unforgettable experience with its Holiday Tour, designed to offer VIP treatment for this year’s holiday offerings across the parks. Recently, we were invited by Universal to enjoy an exclusive Holiday Tour to experience this year’s festive offerings firsthand.

The Holiday Tour grants guests exclusive access to some of Universal’s most popular seasonal shows while also enjoying low-crowds.

Each group can have a maximum of 12 people, and there are no options for private tours (unless you book a party of 12, of course). Please note that the Universal Holiday Parade is no longer included in the experience, so keep this in mind if you’re considering making a reservation. Per our guide, they wanted to make sure they wanted to focus on true VIP experiences while not having the tour reach 7-8 hours.

Guests will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive VIP-only showing of the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, a live stage show inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. One of the biggest highlights of this tour is the exclusive chance to meet the Grinch and his loyal dog, Max. Since the Meet & Greet has become the most popular offering during regular hours, this VIP experience is the best way to avoid long wait times while enjoying a more personal interaction with the characters.

As you explore the theme parks after hours, you have the opportunity to see them in a different light – empty and serene. This is especially true as you make your way to Hogsmeade for the after-hours viewing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”

During the Tour, there are two food breaks: one for a light dinner buffet and the other for holiday sweets. We found the food to be light, satisfying, and tasty, which is important since you don’t want to walk around with a full stomach while exploring the parks.

As you explore the parks, the tour guide will share stories about the park in general, as well as some fun facts about the holidays; including the tale of Earl the Squirrel and the “Icons of Universal Past,” which are decorations that pay tribute to Universal’s former attractions.

The other meet & greet is the chance to take a photo with the big man himself, Santa Claus. The Holiday Tour is the only way guests will be able to Santa Claus during Universal’s Holiday season.

The Universal Holiday Tour is a fun and laid-back way to enjoy the holiday magic that Universal Orlando offers. The exclusive access and low-crowd experience, especially during the busy holiday season, are definitely worth considering.

The Holiday Tour starts at $109.99 and includes the following experiences:

Exclusive meet and greets with The Grinch and his faithful dog, Max

Small plates, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages

Reserved seating for The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular

Meet and greet at Universal Studios Florida with Santa

Priority access to one pre-selected attraction (Subject to Tour itinerary at Universal’s discretion)

An after-hours showing of The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle

