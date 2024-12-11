Universal Orlando has opened the Brown Derby Hat Shop in Universal Studios Florida, featuring a “Garage Sale” event where items are sold at significantly discounted prices.

This store is exclusive to Team Members and Universal Orlando Passholders.

Discounts on merchandise can reach up to 70% and include items from popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Marvel, Jurassic Park, and Minions/Villain-Con.

While Universal has not confirmed the duration of the sale, it is expected to be open for a few weeks.

