Universal Orlando has announced that Team Members will be getting new nametags in early 2025 to celebrate the expansion of the Orlando Resort.

The new “Stargazer” nametag design features the Universal Orlando logo surrounded by the icons of each park – the Volcano (Volcano Bay), the Arches (Universal Studios Florida), the Lighthouse (Islands of Adventure) and the Chronos (Epic Universe).

Universal states the updated design “represents the range of experiences available for guests at Universal Orlando Resort, which will transform into a weeklong vacation destination comprised of four theme parks that are home to the most innovative theme park experiences ever created.”

The opening of Universal Epic Universe on May 22, 2025 will be the largest expansion of Universal Orlando Resort in the destination’s history.

