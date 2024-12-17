Universal Orlando has announced Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders, will return January 6 – 31, 2025.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time.

Here are some of the exclusive offerings that Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Bonus Benefits:

Food and beverage featuring limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, plus Passholder exclusive dining locations at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Grand Slam Burger at NBC Sports Grill & Brew ( $23.95 + tax) – Patty burger topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ ranch, and onion rings on a brioche bun. Crème Brûlée at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen ($14.95 + tax) – Crème Brûlée on French toast with vanilla maple syrup and Grand Marnier macerated berries. Chocolate Peanut Butter Explosion at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen ($18 + tax) – Chocolate ice cream mixed with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, chocolate whipped cream, Reese’s Pieces, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and chocolate peanut butter pie. Seafood Risotto at Lombard’s Seafood Grille ($42 + tax) – Lobster, clams, mussels, shrimp, and crème fraîche finished with parsley oil. S’mores Croffle Sundae at Croissant Moon Bakery ($9.49 + tax) – Vanilla ice cream, toasted marshmallow topping, chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, graham cracker crumbles, waffled croissant bowl and Hershey’s chocolate. Wagyu Beef Sliders at Confisco Grille ($20.95 + tax) – Coffee bacon jam, aged cheddar cheese, hot honey mayo, arugula, crispy onions and served on pretzel bun. Vanilla Frosted Brew at Starbucks (Tall: $7.24 + tax) Vanilla Frappuccino with espresso cold foam.





Exclusive New Lanyard: To celebrate the opening of the fourth park, Universal Epic Universe, Universal has created a special lanyard to commemorate the expansion.

Save 40% at all Universal Orlando hotels on select dates.

at all Universal Orlando hotels on select dates. Volcano Bay Early Park Admission allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening.

allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening. 35% off the new “My Universal Photos” Annual Package when purchased in park from January 6-31, 2025.

when purchased in park from January 6-31, 2025. Exclusive Food & Beverage Offers at Universal Orlando Hotels at select hotels. Loews Portofino Bay Hotel – One (1) complimentary dessert with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée at Trattoria del Porto, per Passholder, per visit. Hard Rock Hotel – Buy one (1) draft beer or house wine, get one (1) draft beer or house wine free at The Kitchen, per Passholder, per visit. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID. Loews Royal Pacific Resort – Buy one (1) draft beer or featured wine, get one (1) draft beer or featured wine free at Jake’s American Bar or Islands Dining Room, per Passholder, per visit. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – Buy one (1) draft beer or featured wine, get one (1) draft beer or featured wine free at Amatista Cookhouse, per Passholder, per visit. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID. Universal Aventura Hotel – Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup at Urban Pantry, per Passholder, per visit. Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort – Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup at Bayliner Diner, per Passholder, per visit. Universal Endless Summer Resort – Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup at Beach Break Cafe (Surfside Inn) or Pier 8 Market (Dockside Inn), per Passholder, per visit.



