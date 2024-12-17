Universal Orlando has begun construction on adding new entry signs around the Resort’s property.

The new signs will be digital and placed at the resort’s entryways, featuring displays for Jurassic World, Harry Potter, Trolls, and more.

Turkey Lake Road and Hollywood Way

Universal Boulevard and Hollywood Way

South Kirkman Road and Major Boulevard (aka Tom Williams Way)

Vineland Road and Universal Boulevard

The permits and images for the new signs were obtained by News 6 a couple of months ago.

