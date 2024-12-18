The first Universal Orlando signage has been added to the Epic Universe resort area.

The new entryway sign is located at the Epic Blvd and Destination Parkway entrance.

Universal is installing new signage around their Resort as they get ready to welcome Epic Universe into their Resort line-up in May 2025.

The new signs will be digital and placed at the resort’s entryways, featuring displays for Jurassic World, Harry Potter, Trolls, and more.

