Universal Orlando is bringing Cinnabon back to a new home in CityWalk.

Walls have been set up in CityWalk across from Bigfire teasing the return. While not officially confirmed, it is anticipated that a new small kiosk, similar to others in the area, will be constructed.

The original CityWalk location closed in April to make way for the expansion of the Universal Studios Store, which is set to open in 2025. Despite this closure, small mobile carts have continued to serve the popular treat.

