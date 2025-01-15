Annual Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Set to Celebrate 75 Years of Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that its annual Peanuts Celebration will honor the beloved Peanuts comic strip’s 75th Anniversary.

From through uests will can experience a fun lineup of new & returning shows and photo ops inspired by the iconic Peanuts comic strip. Throughout the park, guests will have several chances to play and interact with their favorite Peanuts characters.

At Calico’s Town Hall, guests will enter a new, limited-time exhibit dedicated to “The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz.” This exhibit explores Schulz’s personal history and his role as the sole inspiration and artistic talent behind Peanuts and its unique cast of characters. Follow along with Schulz’s story, from his Minnesota roots to his life in California and the development of the characters that make up the unique world of Peanuts.

Also new this year, Knott’s Berry Farm presents, Let’s Celebrate, a heartwarming musical tribute on the Calico Mine Stage in honor of Peanuts’ 75th Anniversary. Snoopy, Charlie Brown and all their friends, as well as a host of singers and dancers, remind us why Peanuts is still beloved after 75 years! The Calico Mine Stage will transform at nightfall as the park hosts Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert where the Peanuts gang and the indie band, The Jelly of the Month Club, perform a high-energy spectacle sure to have everyone dancing.

The Peanuts-inspired festivities will continue at the Bird Cage Theatre, where the park offers an experience that teaches the young and the young at heart how to draw their favorite Peanuts characters. The Peanuts Sketch School will include our resident art teacher, who will provide step-by-step instructions on creating the perfect Peanuts masterpiece.

A western escapade occurs with Franklin and Linus at Calico Park as they transform into cowboys in the Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree. The boys want to challenge guests with some of Calico’s root-toot-tootiest games. Also in Ghost Town is Pigpen’s Pig Pen, where everyone’s favorite messy pal will join the rest of the Peanuts gang as he hosts a special meetup at the Livery Stables with some animal friends.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.