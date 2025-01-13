On Location Gift Shop closes at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has closed On Location, the gift shop located at the entrance of Universal Studios Florida.

The store offered a variety of items, including hats, sunglasses, and suncare products, and also served as a photo pick-up location for My Universal Photos.

Studio Sweets is rumored to be relocating from the Universal Studios Store to this location.

In the meantime, guests can pick up their photos at It’s a Wrap Gift Shop, located at the park’s exit.

