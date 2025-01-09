Several stores have officially closed at CityWalk Hollywood, with other popular locations getting ready to close by month’s end.

iFly and Crepe Cafe are now officially closed. IFly’s closure is rumored to be associated with security checkpoint overhauls coming around the property.

iFly employees signed their goodbyes on the wind tunnel to commemorate their last day.

Other locations confirmed to close later this month are Abercrombie & Fitch and Sparky’s Donuts.

