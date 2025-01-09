Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the theme park and CityWalk will remain closed through January 9, 2025, due to the dangerous wildfires and wind conditions.

Out of an abundance of caution, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed on Thursday, January 9 as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions. pic.twitter.com/1nYCi4iqDU — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) January 9, 2025

Universal will continue to reassess the situation and ensure it is safe for guests and Team Members before reopening to the public.

Locals are encouraged to follow the LA County emergency website for possible evacuations and other information updates.

The Sheraton Universal, located right by the theme park, is offering to help any person affected by the wildfires who were evacuated or displaced.

World Central Kitchen’s Relief Team is in Southern California to support first responders and families impacted by wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

