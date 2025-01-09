Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the theme park and CityWalk will reopen on January 10, 2025, after closing for a few days due to the dangerous wildfires and wind conditions.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be open on Friday, January 10 and will resume regular operating hours. pic.twitter.com/jD4ydZEcX9 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) January 10, 2025

Locals are encouraged to continue following the LA County emergency website for possible evacuations and other information updates.

World Central Kitchen’s Relief Team is in Southern California to support first responders and families impacted by wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.