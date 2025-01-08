Universal Studios Hollywood has closed the WaterWorld stunt show for refurbishment.

While a specific reopening date has not been announced, the attraction is expected to reopen sometime in February.

Please note that these dates are subject to change.

WaterWorld typically undergoes general refurbishment during the winter months when temperatures are generally lower.

