Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the theme park and CityWalk will be closed today, January 8, 2025, due to the dangerous wildfires and wind conditions.

https://x.com/UniStudios/status/1876995419240030363

Universal expects to reopen tomorrow, but will reassess the situation later.

Per the LA Times, “extraordinarily powerful winds and gusts — of up to 99 mph — have been reported”, with “extreme fire conditions expecting to continue through the middle of Wednesday afternoon.”.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.