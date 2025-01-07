Universal Orlando has announced more information on this year’s Mardi Gras event, including the concert line-up, parade details, and more!

2025’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily from February 1 through March 30, 2025.

This year’s Mardi Gras parade theme will celebrate 30 years of the event, with six all-new floats inspired by some of the most famous Krewes in New Orleans. The new collection of floats will highlight food, beads, and the bayou and will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired signature floats – complete with energetic live music, dozens of performers, and more.

This year’s concert series will feature ten live performances by some of the most popular names across all genres of music. The line-up includes:

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S MARDI GRAS 2023 CONCERT LINEUP Date Headliner T-Pain Joe Jonas Kool & The Gang Juanes Scotty McCreery Foster the People Illenium All Time Low Lawrence Coco Jones DJ Pauly D TLC

Mardi Gras guests can savor the mouthwatering flavors of global Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Puerto Rico and beyond. Guests can stop by kiosks full of sweet, savory, and spicy dishes from around the globe – including Hot Maple Lacquered Salmon from Canada, Spicy Szechuan Chicken Bites from China, a Colombian Burger, and so much more.

Guests can take the party to the next level with the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience – which provides them with an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities by reserving a spot to toss colorful, sparkling beads from a Mardi Gras float during the event’s parade. In addition to a reserved spot on one of the dazzling floats, guests will also enjoy a three-course meal at one of eight participating restaurants across the destination. For more information, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras .

The best way to experience the flavors of Mardi Gras is with the specialty Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card, which allows guests to taste and save more by paying $65 for a $75 card. Annual and Seasonal Passholders also receive special savings with the purchase of an exclusive $150 card for only $120. The Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card will be available for purchase at Mardi Gras food and beverage locations throughout Universal Studios Florida.

Guests can complete their trip with a stay at one of Universal’s nine incredible hotels, where they can enjoy exclusive benefits including Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation to the theme parks. Universal Orlando hotels will offer exclusive Mardi Gras food and beverages this season, including Bourbon Street Beignets at The Kitchen in Hard Rock Hotel, Bayou Shrimp and Grits at Bar 17 in Universal Aventura Hotel, and New Orleans Chicken or Shrimp Po’ Boy at Beach Break Cafe in Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

The Mardi Gras festivities extend to CityWalk with specially-themed food and drink offerings in a number of venues. Be sure to check out The After Party and Fat Tuesday at Pat O’Brien’s. The Mardi Gras party has also taken over the Red Coconut Club and transformed it into the Cursed Coconut Club.

