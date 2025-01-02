Universal Orlando has added one of the most requested perks to its UOAP Benefits – a year-round, UOAP-Exlcusive Entrance for its Passholders.

The Passholder-exclusive entrance will only be available at Universal Islands of Adventure from 8 am–12 pm.

The perk usually was featured during their Passholder Bonus Benefits, or Passholder Appreciation Days.

Other new benefits include:

Save 15% with an increased Seasonal Passholder discount on multi-day tickets

Discounted multi-day tickets can now be purchased online

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.