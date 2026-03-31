Universal Horror Unleashed to debut “Feaster Grievings” experience in Las Vegas from April 1 to May 2

Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas has announced it will bring “Feaster Grievings” to life in an all-new, original experience running from April 1 through May 2, 2026.

“Feaster Grievings” tells the tale of an unfinished horror film that has resurfaced, leaving its sinister protagonist, Feaster Bunny, eager to complete what he started. As guests enter Universal Horror Unleashed, they’ll receive a call sheet and become a part of the production, beginning their journey on a rotten egg hunt. As they embark on their twisted search, they’ll come face-to-face with eerie characters like Grace, the young, spoiled girl who torments her tortured bunny, demanding he find every rotten egg. Guests who take part in the search will win a special prize – from discounts to free merchandise and more.

After the hunt, guests can make their way to Boiler Bar and enter Feaster Bunny’s film workshop, where they’ll be welcomed by the maniacal actor for a photo op and become extras in his masterpiece. They’ll then continue to Hedge Maze Madness in Jack’s Alley – the final scene of “Feaster Grievings.” With cameras rolling, they must enter the maze and search the twisting hedges for the coveted golden egg, protected by Feaster Bunny’s obsessed followers.

During their visit, guests will also have the chance to dine on all-new, limited-time themed food and beverage items, including Pickled Eggs, Bloody Egg Cake Pops, Beet Poached Truffled Deviled Eggs, Duck Confit, The Feaster-tini, The Blood Bunny Mocktail, and more.

Guests can experience “Feaster Grievings” as part of General Admission to Universal Horror Unleashed. From now through , save up to $50 on select tickets – starting at just $39 for Nevada residents and $49 for non-residents. To purchase tickets and take advantage of this limited-time savings, click here

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